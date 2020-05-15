Deutsche Bank Trims Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Target Price to $64.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $67.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

NYSE AMG opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $94.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $25,084.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,053.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,667 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,146.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,200 shares of company stock worth $3,431,834 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3,178.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,906 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,959,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,591,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after buying an additional 1,359,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 15,766.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

