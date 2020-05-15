Deutsche Bank Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $36.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 199,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,924,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 5,530 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $136,434.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 105,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 92,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 30,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

