Deutsche Bank Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $11.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

IVZ stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 32.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 129,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after purchasing an additional 187,218 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,624,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,734 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,800,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

