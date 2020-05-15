Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €146.50 ($170.35).

DB1 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($194.19) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

DB1 stock opened at €147.30 ($171.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a fifty-two week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €134.38 and a 200-day moving average of €139.13.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.