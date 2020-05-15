DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPSGY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of DPSGY stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 78,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,024. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.21.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $18.78 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

