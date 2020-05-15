Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €19.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.30 ($23.60) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.31 ($18.97).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €13.70 ($15.93) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.24.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

