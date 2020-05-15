Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives “Sell” Rating from HSBC

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

DWHHF traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $41.83. 496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

