Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTCWY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

