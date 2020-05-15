DeVault Hits 1-Day Volume of $200.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, DeVault has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $101,114.43 and approximately $200.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 260,942,620 coins and its circulating supply is 218,261,458 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

