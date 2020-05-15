DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.36.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $403.05 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.63 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.57.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total value of $162,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,147 shares of company stock worth $28,081,380 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

