DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Lake Street Capital

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 211.11% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $4.50 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,382,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

