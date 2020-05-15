Diamond (DMD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $525.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $525.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,473,339 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

