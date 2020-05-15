Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -97.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

