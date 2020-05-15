Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.68 or 0.03482522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055404 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

