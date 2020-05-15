DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE: DLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Digital Realty have outperformed its industry over the past year. The company’s first-quarter 2020 performance reflects decent leasing activities. It recently announced launching of Data Hub featuring NVIDIA DGXTM systems. The move will help in the fast deployment of artificial intelligence and machine-learning workloads on PlatformDIGITAL™. Notably, solid fundamental of the data-center market is expected to help Digital Realty ride on its growth curve. Furthermore, data centers are poised to benefit from the heightening reliance on technology in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Accretive acquisitions and development efforts backed by a healthy balance sheet augur well. However, the company faces intense competition in the industry. Amid this, an aggressive pricing pressure will likely persist in the upcoming period.”

5/11/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $152.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

5/5/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Digital Realty have outperformed its industry over the past year. The company’s recently acquired unit, Interxion, has started building a major expansion project in Paris. This will allow the company to gain a strong foothold in the growing digital market of France. Also, the company recently “powered on” its third data center, in Singapore. The move came as part of its expansion strategy to capitalize on the country’s digital economy. Notably, solid fundamental of the data-center market is expected to help the company ride on its growth curve. Accretive acquisitions and development efforts backed by healthy balance sheet augur well. However, the company faces intense competition in the industry. Amid this, aggressive pricing pressure will likely persist in the upcoming period. Also, the company has a substantial debt burden.”

4/27/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/16/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/13/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.

4/3/2020 – DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $130.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $132.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.51. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

