DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $322,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

NYSE:DLR traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $130.10. The stock had a trading volume of 67,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $128.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $146,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

