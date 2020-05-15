DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Major Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $526,910.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00775426 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00033922 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00224489 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000668 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,627,578 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

