Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0405 on Major Exchanges

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $33.21 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.92 or 0.02007953 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00170290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,850,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

