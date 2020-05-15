Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

DDS stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $698.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

