Dillon & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,905.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,924 shares of company stock worth $7,467,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.50.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $520.41. The stock had a trading volume of 454,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,056. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.71.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

