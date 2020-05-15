Dillon & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after acquiring an additional 961,594 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after acquiring an additional 702,933 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,421,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 760.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,777,000 after acquiring an additional 562,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.49. 1,104,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,860. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -880.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

