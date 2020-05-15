Dillon & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 3.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

