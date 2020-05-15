Dillon & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up 2.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 367,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,927. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $130.24.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

