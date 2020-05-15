Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.33. 5,669,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,117,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.83. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $900,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,748 shares of company stock worth $65,459,108. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

