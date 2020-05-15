Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $12.10 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 4.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.85. 4,033,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,216. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.39.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

