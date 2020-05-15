Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $16.48 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 5.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Stryker stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $180.26. 154,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.24. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total transaction of $595,518.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,019.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

