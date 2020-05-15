Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $3.81 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.12. 964,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,452. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.44.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

