Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 2.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,820. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

