Dillon & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 2.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after buying an additional 356,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,528,000 after buying an additional 140,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,995,000 after buying an additional 441,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 28,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $2,116,742.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 899,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,668,859.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,914,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

