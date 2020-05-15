Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 335.67 ($4.42).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 293 ($3.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

LON:DLG opened at GBX 263.10 ($3.46) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 299.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.01. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 355 ($4.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a yield of 4.61%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.