Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DSCV. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Discoverie Group to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 566.83 ($7.46).

Get Discoverie Group alerts:

Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 466.28 ($6.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $395.40 million and a PE ratio of 21.56. Discoverie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 330.29 ($4.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 606 ($7.97). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 473.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 519.38.

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Discoverie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discoverie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.