Discovery Communications (DISCA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/14/2020 – Discovery Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

5/10/2020 – Discovery Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

5/8/2020 – Discovery Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discovery’s first-quarter 2020 results were adversely impacted by the outbreak of coronavirus. Lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines hurt advertising demand and spending, which dented Discovery’s advertising revenues. Despite solid contributions from the UKTV Lifestyle Business and growth in next-generation initiatives, discontinuation of certain pay-TV distribution agreements in the Nordics and the coronavirus adversity in key advertising markets dampened international revenues. Moreover, cancellation of sporting events affected the top line. The company’s leveraged balance sheet/high indebtedness and an unfavorable forex are other concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, climbing viewership reflects portfolio strength, which is a key catalyst in the long haul.”

5/7/2020 – Discovery Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Discovery Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Discovery Communications was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

5/6/2020 – Discovery Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Discovery Communications was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/27/2020 – Discovery Communications is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Discovery Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Discovery Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Discovery Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Discovery Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Discovery Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

