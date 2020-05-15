Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHC. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $628.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.92. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

