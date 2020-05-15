Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 3.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 99.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 754,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $125,880,000 after acquiring an additional 376,545 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 12.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,354,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $559,484,000 after acquiring an additional 84,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Facebook by 44.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,121,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.96. 11,623,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.88. The firm has a market cap of $584.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,742 shares of company stock worth $7,816,845 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

