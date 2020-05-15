Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.6% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $14.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,370.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,420. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,243.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,327.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

