Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 368,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,582,000 after buying an additional 33,727 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 106,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.22. 8,694,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,831. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

