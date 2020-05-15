Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Sells $1,925,000.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.01. 741,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,935. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $387.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.22.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.07.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.