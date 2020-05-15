Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 55,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,483. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $575.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.05. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

