Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Stake Raised by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $118,840,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 505.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,787,000 after buying an additional 722,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,418,000 after buying an additional 533,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dover by 1,710.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after buying an additional 532,863 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,458,000 after buying an additional 409,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.94. 949,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

