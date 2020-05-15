Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Tops $0.0187 on Major Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $6.52 million and $5,629.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.92 or 0.02007953 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00170290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.