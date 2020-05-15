Dragon Option (DRAGON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,288.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, Bancor Network, BigONE and ABCC. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $5,020.51 and approximately $5,288.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.62 or 0.02000282 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00086739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00169273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,921,232 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hoo, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.