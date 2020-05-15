Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Capitalization Tops $22.63 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00001001 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Kucoin and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 69.7% higher against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and approximately $861,868.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.02001067 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00169779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00039352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Allcoin, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Tidex, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

