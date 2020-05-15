DREP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $278,531.00 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. One DREP token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $278,531.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.02000867 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00084907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00169755 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.