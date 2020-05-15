Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €22.00 ($25.58) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DUE. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.65 ($32.16).

Duerr stock opened at €18.72 ($21.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. Duerr has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 1 year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.61 and a 200-day moving average of €25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

