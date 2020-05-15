DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $1.09. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 149,885 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $2,377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DXC Technology by 270.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 74,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $58.21.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

