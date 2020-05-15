DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DXPE. BidaskClub cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $284.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.77.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $300.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Halter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,953.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $12,767,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,595,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,978,000 after acquiring an additional 469,409 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 236.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 560,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 393,778 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2,731.0% during the second quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 327,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 316,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

