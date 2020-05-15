Dynamic Price Hits $0.0648 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $971,368.14 and approximately $3,740.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,477.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.02091582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.96 or 0.02510742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00455978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00683400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00069508 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00449502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,978,707 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.