e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 6,397.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768,901 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.60% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $109,182.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $83,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,378 shares of company stock worth $373,876. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $679.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,285.71 and a beta of 2.23. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

