Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 104.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 58,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $16.49. 1,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

