Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.
EGRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,053.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EGRX stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.02.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
